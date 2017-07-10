Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Infamous gunslinger’s family settled in Ennis

Details are sketchy about the Old West outlaws believed to have plied their trade in Ennis’ early days but the family of one
famous gunslinger was among this city’s pioneer residents. John Wesley Hardin, the legendary gunfighter, never set his spurs –– or waved his .44-caliber –– in Ennis but an uncle and aunt lived in the burgeoning railroad town, and in 1885 his mother died here while visiting relatives. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

