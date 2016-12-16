EMPLOYMENT

Ennis, Texas manufacturing company is seeking a Staff Accountant that will report directly to the Controller. Our continuing

growth has created the need for this newly created staff position. Founded in 1980, and with recently implemented advanced manufacturing techniques, we offer a stable, exciting work environment that rewards initiative, contribution and good work ethics. We are seeking an accounting professional with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business and a minimum of 2 to 4 years of experience in a multi-person accounting department. A thorough understanding of GL, AP, AR, and GAAPprinciples

is required. The position will be responsible for oversight of general ledger transactions; timely preparation of monthly journal entries; assisting with the preparation of the monthly financial statements; reconciliations of general ledger accounts; analysis of financial and operating data; and special projects as assigned. The ability to work both independently and as a team member is critical, as are good written and verbal skills. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package. This is an opportunity to be part of a stable, successful, and growing company. Come grow with us! Please send your resume to:

Human Resources at:

or by fax: 972-330-2573

Comments

comments