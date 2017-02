Medical Assistance

Pediatrics Cool Care looking for immediate full-time Medical Assistant from Monday through Thursday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. May like to work in the pediatric field and must have excellent communication skills – bilingual required. Salary negotiable according to experience. Please send your resume and 2 recommendation letters to: Pediatrics Cool Care, P.O. Box 1208, Ennis, TX 75120 or fax: 972-875-7999 – [email protected]

