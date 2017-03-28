Nursing

Odd Fellow and Rebekah Nursing Home

2300 S. Oak Grove Road – Ennis, TX – 75119 – EOE

Now hiring, Assistant Director of Nursing.

Qualifications: Current Texas Nursing License, Minimum 3 years Nursing Experience, Nurse Management Experience.

Requirements: Must be able to work flexible schedule. Oriented to all positions and operations in the technical department. Able to delegate and manage staff daily. Computer oriented. Establish and maintain staff scheduling and other duties as established in the job description under the management of the Director of Nursing.

Interested candidates may apply in person or fax your resume to 972-875-1179.

Comments

comments