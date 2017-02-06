Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Maintenance Tech

Ennis Regional Medical Center is hiring Plant Operations-Maintenance Tech.  Job Summary:  Performs duties to assist in the installation, maintenance, service, repair, troubleshoot and functions on all hospital equipment and facilities.  Perform light carpentry, general maintenance, minor electrical and plumbing duties and HVAC knowledge is preferred.  Performs OSHA Blood borne pathogens class III.  Personal Job-Related Skills:  Required to have knowledge of profession, skill and ability to perform job description.  Knowledge of common safety hazards and precautions to establish a safe work environment.  Skill in identifying problems and recommending solutions.  Skill in preparing and maintaining records and writing reports.  Ability to read and interpret documents, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.  Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with patients, medical staff, fellow employees and the public.  Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.  Must have regular and reliable attendance.  Must be able to get along with coworkers and demonstrate flexibility in adapting to changing work demands.

Apply online at:  www.ennisregional.com or fax resume to 469-256-2477 or call HR at 469-256-2476.  EOE

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Feb 6 2017. Filed under Classifieds, Employment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017