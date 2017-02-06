Maintenance Tech

Ennis Regional Medical Center is hiring Plant Operations-Maintenance Tech. Job Summary: Performs duties to assist in the installation, maintenance, service, repair, troubleshoot and functions on all hospital equipment and facilities. Perform light carpentry, general maintenance, minor electrical and plumbing duties and HVAC knowledge is preferred. Performs OSHA Blood borne pathogens class III. Personal Job-Related Skills: Required to have knowledge of profession, skill and ability to perform job description. Knowledge of common safety hazards and precautions to establish a safe work environment. Skill in identifying problems and recommending solutions. Skill in preparing and maintaining records and writing reports. Ability to read and interpret documents, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with patients, medical staff, fellow employees and the public. Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing. Must have regular and reliable attendance. Must be able to get along with coworkers and demonstrate flexibility in adapting to changing work demands.

Apply online at: www.ennisregional.com or fax resume to 469-256-2477 or call HR at 469-256-2476. EOE

