Schirm USA – 2801 Oak Grove Road – Ennis, TX – 972-878-4400

Seeking a full time Network Administrator to join our team.  You will handle a variety of projects to support and improve the organization’s network systems.

*Assist with all aspects of the networking platform

*Troubleshoot network & system issues

*Monitor active network and server infrastructure

*Perform routine preventative maintenance on equipment

*Execute sensitive data backup and restoration procedures

*PC hardware component maintenance

QUALIFICATIONS:

*Previous experience as a network or systems administrator

*Knowledge of TCP/IP and data protocols

*MDamean e-mail server

*Linux based firewall (clearOS) and Point to Point VPN

*Ability to prioritize and multitask

Send resume to:  [email protected]

