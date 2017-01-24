Network Administrator
Schirm USA – 2801 Oak Grove Road – Ennis, TX – 972-878-4400
Seeking a full time Network Administrator to join our team. You will handle a variety of projects to support and improve the organization’s network systems.
*Assist with all aspects of the networking platform
*Troubleshoot network & system issues
*Monitor active network and server infrastructure
*Perform routine preventative maintenance on equipment
*Execute sensitive data backup and restoration procedures
*PC hardware component maintenance
QUALIFICATIONS:
*Previous experience as a network or systems administrator
*Knowledge of TCP/IP and data protocols
*MDamean e-mail server
*Linux based firewall (clearOS) and Point to Point VPN
*Ability to prioritize and multitask
Send resume to: [email protected]