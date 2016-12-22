Plant Manager

Pencco, Inc. is currently seeking a full time Plant Manager. We are looking for a reliable, responsible, and motivated individual to run our Chemical Manufacturing facility in Bardwell, TX. Candidates must have at least 5 years industrial managerial experience. Chemical and Engineering background is a plus. Our Benefit Package includes Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and 401k with matching contributions. If interested, please email your resume to [email protected] No phone calls please. Pencco, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

