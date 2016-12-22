Tarleton
Pencco, Inc. is currently seeking a full time Plant Manager.  We are looking for a reliable, responsible, and motivated individual to run our Chemical Manufacturing facility in Bardwell, TX.  Candidates must have at least 5 years industrial managerial experience.  Chemical and Engineering background is a plus.  Our Benefit Package includes Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and 401k with matching contributions.  If interested, please email your resume to [email protected] No phone calls please.  Pencco, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

