Large retail store in Ennis looking to hire retail stockers. This will be a 12 week remodeling project. 50+ openings. Job starts February 13th with openings on all 3 shifts. $9.25 – $10.00 hr * $12+ (leads/supervisors). Applications can be submitted on-line at www.linkstaffing.com or by calling 214-941-5465.

Featured Links