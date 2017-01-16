Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Warehouse Helper

Power Plumbing – Warehouse helper – 2+ years of experience in a warehouse, Forklift certification preferred, High School diploma or equivalent, Minimum 2 years experience in distribution, Basic working knowledge of MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Ability to lift up to 50 pounds, Strong written and verbal communication skills, Excellent attendance, Ability to operate machinery that includes but not limited to forklift and power tools.

We offer full-time employment with medical, dental, vision, 401K, etc.  Paid vacation, paid holidays.  Please send resume and salary requirements to [email protected] or apply online at www.powerlp.com

