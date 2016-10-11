A talking snake

There’s an old fable about a man who went hiking along a mountain range. As he began to ascend beyond most ground vegetation, he passed more rocky terrain. Eventually, his climb reached elevations that were covered in snow.

Mounting ever higher he heard something. What was it? Who was it? Was it the thin air’s affect on his mind?

Then, to his right, next to an old crag, was a rattlesnake, shivering next to a rock. “Psst,” the snake called to him. Surprised and curious, he stepped towards the snake, which then began to talk to him.

“Hey buddy, it’s c-c-c-cold. I’m f-f-freezing and can no longer m-m-move. Would you help me?”

“What? A talking rattler? Besides, how could I be of help to you? You just want to bite me.”

The snake explained that if the man would simply carry him down the mountainside a ways, it would be warmer, and he could survive. If he would oblige he promised not to harm him.

“There is no way I am going to handle a diamondback. You’re poisonous,” said the mountaineer.

After a few moments the man finally decided he would yield and help spare the serpent. He picked him up and wrapped him up in his outer jacket, and then proceeded downward.

After a short stint his body heat and the improving conditions began a thawing effect on the rattler, who steadily improved. He reached an area and decided it would suffice. Far enough below the frozen tundra, his duty fulfilled, it was time to release the snake.

Leaning forward, he unraveled the snake from the toasty confines of his parka and began to set him free. As he rose from his humanitarian act, zap, the pit viper struck suddenly. In a flash he sunk his fangs into his carrier’s arm.

Stunned and angry, the hiker snapped; “Why did you do that!? I trusted you. We had a deal!”

Sly and underhanded, the reptile looked up and said; “You knew what I was when you picked me up.”

Such is our national dilemma. Two candidates hoping we will overlook their flawed and, perhaps, crooked ways and pull the lever in their favor on Election Day. Both are capable leaders. Each has incriminating if not fatal flaws. Which do we pick up and carry to inauguration?

Like the hiker, we have a choice to make. As responsible citizens, this, of all elections, is one in which we must participate.

Clearly the lesser of two evils has met its perfect match.

Who will it be? And, no, rattlesnake round-ups are not allowed. Besides, there isn’t a bag large enough for Washington D.C.

Which do we trust the most with our defense, our economy, our security?

Who is least likely to bite?

