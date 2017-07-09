Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
A ticket to ride

I remain a fan of the Trinity Railway Express, provider of commuter rail service between Fort Worth and Dallas. (I deserved a recent TRE tongue-lashing that resulted from my poor judgment.
Further, I failed to follow my own lectern dispensed admonitions across the years about the importance of knowing when to run.) “If you’re running to catch a train, don’t. There’ll be another one soon,” I’ve advised. “But, if you are running to avoid getting hit by a train, run like the wind.” Oh, there are plenty of “what if ’s.” If an airport parking space had been tougher to find, or if pickup by two buses hadn’t been so timely, this column topic would never have been mounted. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

