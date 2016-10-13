A vote for Hillary is a vote for UFOs

By Justin Tubbs

I was sitting at the news office thinking up a topic for my column, which has become a sort of weekly mainstay in our newspaper. This is a tough exercise. I don’t consider myself much of a column writer. So, I started googling topics to brainstorm ideas.

“Trump on immigration.” Nope. Just a bunch of half-thought-out tweets from the GOP nominee.

What about “Hillary’s emails.” Now we’re getting somewhere. Everybody seems to be an expert on Secretary Clinton’s emails these days. What’s this? Wikileaks dumped a pile of her emails just this week? Oh, this is juicy.

Most of the topics I roll through are about the same. Nothing that particularly sticks out at me. Hillary was talking badly about her political opponents in these emails? Yawn.

Page 2 of the google search was where I found it, the topic that finally piqued my interest and perhaps sealed my vote for president once and for all (or at least gave me a column topic). I began scrolling quickly through the story: “Read Tom DeLonge’s Leaked Email To Hillary Clinton Campaign About UFOs.”

Now that’s a topic worth writing about. As I read the article, I learned Tom DeLonge, the former front man for my favorite childhood pop-rock band Blink 182, is a UFO “truther,” meaning he wants to spread UFO awareness globally.

Oh, this is good.

“I would like to bring two very ‘important’ people out to meet you in DC,” part of Tom’s email reads to John Podesta, Hillary’s campaign chair. “Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it related to Classified Science and DOD topics. (In) other words, these are A-Level officials.’

That was about the time I began to think to myself, “Why aren’t more people talking about this?” Immigration is important, but we’ve heard all the arguments both ways, and we’ve heard of the wall. The economy? Many, like myself, have lost hope in either one of these candidates, but now there was a topic that was at least interesting.

Performing a bit more research on Podesta, it became clear the Clinton advisor is not just a political expert, but he is a UFO truther as well. You mean one of Clinton’s top men is a dude who has devoted himself to spreading the “truth” about aliens? Now that’s a campaign message I can support.

Podesta wrote on Twitter after stepping down as President Barack Obama’s senior advisor in 2015: “Finally, my biggest failure of 2014: Once again not securing the #disclosure of the UFO files. #thetruthisstilloutthere.”

This guy quotes the X-Files. He is a keeper for sure. It turns out he’s promised Hillary would declassify as many documents pertaining to UFOs as possible.

Even if I can’t stomach Hillary (or Trump for that matter) at least she would release classified UFO documents.

After all, I’ve heard releasing classified information is something she’s become quite good at.

Comments

comments