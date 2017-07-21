Death gives life – Tracy Renee Lee

It is not uncommon for a funeral director to receive late night phone calls. Last night’s call, however, was different than I had expected. Four years ago, I served a family that had lost a young adolescent to a serious accident. His mother had recently lost her husband, the additional death of her young son, just three months later, was almost more than she could bare.

Certainly more than anyone should have to bare.

