Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Dream vacation

I could see it: a rustic cedar lodge shaded by historic oak trees, draped with Spanish moss, overlooking a cool yet crooked river, outlined by lush greenery and tall stalks of aquatic lilies. Other than rocking chairs for those who wanted to enjoy the cool breezes, nothing surrounded the lodge but peace and quiet. However, within driving distance, you could find fabulous restaurants and maybe a golf course or two. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 8 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017