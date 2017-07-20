EISD – Building on Boston’s Vision

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
While it is considered common for tax payers to discredit public schools for everything they aren’t, they should instead be noted for what they are.  The Ennis Independent School District, for all of its progress made in the past three and one-half years, or since the arrival of superintendent John Chapman, is due some specific credit. This year has already witnessed three schools in Ennis become campuses of distinction.  Considering there are 8,673 schools on their rolls, the Texas Education Agency announced just 400 had earned all seven designations for English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Post-Secondary Readiness, and being in the Top 25 in both Student Progress and Closing Performance Gaps. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

