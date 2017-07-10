Exposing a few myths

Myths, like eggs at a diner, are meant to be broken. Before I get going on this popular subject, let’s review for a moment. Class, can anyone define myth? “A widely held, but false belief or idea,” why thank you, Danny Webster. Can anyone define myth by using it in a sentence? “Myths are public dreams. Dreams are private myths.” Very insightful, Joseph Campbell. I like the way you put that into thought. Okay, let’s proceed. There are hundreds if not thousands of myths that are part of traditions everywhere. One that I relish in is the common lore that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Well, I beg to differ. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

