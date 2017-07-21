Gone fishing

Texas A&M is known for it’s countless traditions, deep roots in the military and for being home to one of the largest student

organizations on campus: fish camp. I chose Texas A&M because it was close to home, it has excellent, accredited programs

organizations on campus: fish camp. I chose Texas A&M because it was close to home, it has excellent, accredited programs

and I could reuse all my maroon clothes from high school, not kidding. I registered for fish camp because I figured that's just what you do if you're an Aggie; no good Ag skips out on fish camp, a freshman's first tradition.

