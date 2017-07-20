McDowal opening long overdue

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
As construction on Minnie McDowal Park stretches into almost its eleventh month of construction, a project some city officials have jokingly called it “the longest construction project in history.” The community is left to wonder when the project will at long last be put to bed.  When the city first approved the project back in July 2016, the original date of partial completion was estimated for the Lights of Ennis in December 2016 which was thenpushed to April 2017 to coincide with the opening of the Ennis Farmer’s Market. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

