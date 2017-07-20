MOVIE BLUFFS

I went to see one of the big summer movies yesterday. The papers say it was the highest-grossing film last week, and there’s already a sequel being planned. The publicity for it is relentless. Everyone in the world wants to see this movie. Would it be sold out, I wondered? Could I even get into the theater? Luck was with me: There wasn’t even a line at the ticket booth. I got a medium popcorn for $6. I could have gotten the large popcorn — twice as big for 50 cents more– but I didn’t think I could eat that much. Besides, I wanted to leave something for all the other customers. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments