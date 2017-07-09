Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
New England is more than just Tom Brady

I have always been intrigued by big cities. In small towns, you smell a lot of fresh cut grass, see plenty of livestock and know everyone as if they are your family. You grow up with the same
group of people year afteryear sitting in the same desks, learning the same things. City life is much different. I have traveled to a number of large cities, each leaving me feeling like I want to experience more. Cities are dominated by massive buildings that penetrate the sky and accent it beautifully. The constant hustle and bustle gives way to the sounds of traffic conversation, and large-scale life. Visiting the city is an experience I will never want to stop living.

