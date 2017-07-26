No victory too small



"Growth" has been a term thrown around a lost over the past few years. The city projects "growth," or the city is experiencing "growth," of the city hopes for "growth." These may have been some statements you've heard used by friends, neighbors, relatives or even this publication. The truth is, growth is relative and it's fluid. There are measurables, obviously. A town can have a population boom, or an increase in tax revenue. A city can experience an increase in jobs, or an increase in dining options, or an increase in rooftops.

