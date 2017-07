Or forever hold your peace

Every week we read the wedding announcements in the paper. What the bride wore, where it took place, what the bridegroom does, who their parents are and what they do for a living. It all sounds like a wonderful fairytale. Weddings are fun. Marriage, not so much. Maybe they should publish a "Marriage Update" after five years or so. How would those updates read?

