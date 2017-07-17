“Perhaps we will never know what happened.”



I have never particularly identified as a conspiracy theorist, although I do enjoy reading other’s thoughts on said events. I have, in my free time, watched a documentary on Netflix entitled “The Conspiracy.” Each episode pertains to a different topic, attacking it at all angles, usually explaining a bizarre facet that most likely never occurred. Episode topics range from man walking on the moon to Hitler’s death to aliens and even to the British royal family. I watch the show just to see a glimpse inside other people’s minds, and give their opinions a fair shot. I’ll give the producers credit, the content has made me wonder. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments