Post mortem: The media and this election

There’s been a tremendous amount of navel-gazing and introspection occurring among those in the news business this week. Somehow shocked and stunned by Donald Trump’s victory in the election, many in the so-called mainstream media are reeling.

It was an amazing spectacle to watch the astonishment, angst, and emoting that took place on live TV as the election returns pointed to a big Trump win. Trump’s triumph unquestionably ranks as one of the most breathtaking political feats of all time. The majority of the polls had gotten it wrong; only two of the majors got it right: IBD/TIPP and the LA Times Tracking Poll.

More troubling for the journalism profession is not so much that they missed the bigger story of Americans growing anger and frustration, which is something that’s been developing since the onset of the Great Recession. The overarching, and not totally unrelated issue, is the fact that so many in the media are as disconnected from average Americans as the politicians who created circumstances that allowed the Trump movement to foment, and the members of that movement spoke loudly at the polls last Tuesday.

Given the behavior of the mainstream media in this election season, one has to question whether many of these folks can be seriously considered journalists any longer. Gone was even the pretense of unbiased, fair and accurate reporting. MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, the Washington Post, New York Times, USA Today, the Associated Press and others all pushed a positive slant in their coverage of Hillary Clinton. There was scant coverage of her email problems, Benghazi, the Clinton Foundation, and her seemingly endless prevarication.

Trump’s candidacy was seen as a boon for selling papers and boosting ratings before he became the Republican nominee. Once that happened, he became akin to public enemy number one. Virtually all the coverage turned resoundingly negative. An incredulous public largely didn’t buy the spin.

Indeed this time it was different. The mainstream media and its left-leaning agenda came up against a candidate that wouldn’t rollover; someone that would not tolerate what was blatantly biased coverage of him and his campaign. And Trump never missed an opportunity to call them out and lambaste the media at virtually every stump speech he made during his boisterous and enthusiastic rallies across the country.

As Wikileaks revealed in the slow rollout of John Podesta emails, there was even collusion with the Clinton campaign and several media outlets such as Politico and CNN. These were ethical breeches of the first degree. The people involved should be barred from the business, but none were fired or even disciplined for their transgressions. When their misdeeds became public, it only fed more fuel to the locomotive that ultimately pulled the Trump train over the finish line and served to affirm Trump’s assertion that the system was “rigged.”

The idea that these vaunted bastions of journalistic excellence could abandon the basic tenets of the profession and become nothing more than ideologues, championing for a candidate of either party is beyond the pale, not to mention a candidate as weak and obviously flawed as the Democratic candidate in this election.

To some extent, this kind of advocacy has been going on for years. The Obama administration had a relatively smooth ride for eight years; there were not a lot of tough questions despite a multitude of situations that begged for heightened scrutiny. And that is the elephant in the room everyone seems to be overlooking. The number one responsibility of a free and unfettered press is to serve as a watchdog for the people, not give politicians a pass.

There’s a place for advocacy and it’s called the opinion page, or commentary. When coverage of a candidate or a campaign becomes so obviously slanted in one direction or another, then it can no longer be masqueraded as news. While one would like to believe that most Americans have become shrewd consumers of news, that isn’t the case across the board. Many don’t recognize the false narratives and the specious arguments, and that’s the real disservice. John Q. Public should not be forced to parse the “news” each day in an effort to determine what the truth is versus the spin.

In the news business, the product is credibility. Once that’s lost, it takes a long time to recover. The executives at these organizations who have been wringing their hands about declining viewership or slipping circulation need only look in the mirror to find who is to blame. Allowing this kind of blatant partisanship to be conveyed as legitimate news is despicable.

The reason the mainstream media folks missed the story is because those glass and steel towers in midtown Manhattan and suburban Washington, D.C. make for really good echo chambers. The echoes will only reverberate even louder when those edifices become vacant and abandoned, remnants of what was once the voice of the people.

Keven Todd is publisher of The Ennis Daily News.

