Shark Week proves man is slipping

Last week there was a highly anticipated race in the Atlantic between the most decorated swimmer in history, Michael Phelps, who was to face a Great White Shark. Some match up. The 6'4" Phelps, 32, was to split 100 meters of warm water off the coast of the Bahamas. The predator with the dorsal fin and the menacing smile was set to swim the same course. The entire dramatic scene wascaught by TV cameras.

