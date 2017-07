Stick a fork in us, Hawkings says we’re cooked



Dustin Hoffman once said that “Blame is for God and small children.” Funny, but with a hook in it. When things go wrong, we

all have a strong tendency to point at others. In the garden Adam and Eve directed their own rebellious choices at a snake. And we still do it today. Things we don’t have an answer for often elicit the same accusatory finger. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments