Sticking to our opinions

Why, when we hear something bad about somebody, do we automatically believe the worst in them? I believe it is carnal and that it is all too common. Once we have received incriminating information, we assume it’s true. Then we’re inclined to make judgment and even pronounce sentencing as though we have the power to enforce. And, since we don’t have the authority, we choose to create a platform to prop up our viewpoint. We post them on Facebook or make up reasons to distribute our slant, our opinion and our perception to others. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

