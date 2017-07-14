Texas shaping the future of U.S. politics

The New Yorker, a left-sided publication, recently produced a piece on U.S. politics and how future trajectory is heading toward reflecting that of Texas. Prior to the 1970s, Texas remained under Democratic rule for quite some time. The state was, at the time, culturally conservative, religious and hawkish when it came to military policy and procedures. Left-wing leaders kept a balance of economic populism and capitalism in the larger scale cities, while also attempting to distill racism and right-wing ideologies. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments