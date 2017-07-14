Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Texas shaping the future of U.S. politics

The New Yorker, a left-sided publication, recently produced a piece on U.S. politics and how future trajectory is heading toward reflecting that of Texas.  Prior to the 1970s, Texas remained under Democratic rule for quite some time. The state was, at the time, culturally conservative, religious and hawkish when it came to military policy and procedures.  Left-wing leaders kept a balance of economic populism and capitalism in the larger scale cities, while also attempting to distill racism and right-wing ideologies. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 14 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017