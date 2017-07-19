Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

The day Nancy Messick mattered

Even in my kindest recollection, Nancy Messick was a strange girl. She could have played linebacker for the Chicago Bears which pretty well nixed her success in beauty pageants and at sorority teas. That put her in quite a predicament in the late 1960s for Junior High Society wasn’t liberal enough to graciously welcome someone who didn’t look like a Barbie doll or had no aspirations to be that way. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 19 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017