The day Nancy Messick mattered

Even in my kindest recollection, Nancy Messick was a strange girl. She could have played linebacker for the Chicago Bears which pretty well nixed her success in beauty pageants and at sorority teas. That put her in quite a predicament in the late 1960s for Junior High Society wasn't liberal enough to graciously welcome someone who didn't look like a Barbie doll or had no aspirations to be that way.

