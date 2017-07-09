The Fourth of July: it wasn’t a party

When I look back to the Fourth of July during my earliest years, it wasn’t a party. There were no computer-generated displays of fireworks. It would begin, instead, with a quiet picnic lunch underneath a cross. That may surprise you, but for those who knew my family well, it wasn’t a big surprise. We didn’t own a boat or swimming pool. My father was tied to his desk on Commerce

Street most days, but when a red, white and blue holiday came to pass, he took my mother and I to some church, on some hill, with some creek running by it, where the breezes were cool and the day was quiet. And nobody else would be there. We would spread a picnic lunch upon make-do tables which were actually constructed for the congregation's dinners on the grounds. I believe it was one of the few occasions when my mother enjoyed cooking.

