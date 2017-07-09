The good old days



We sometimes hear old folks speak of their past as "the good old days". I imagine that for them, that might possibly be true, at least in the moment. I, like many people, can look back to my early years and choose to remember only those times when life was quite good. At seventeen, flying low on the road at 120 miles per hour in the family car with reckless abandon, not considering I was driving on "may pops", I was using the entire road because the car tended to go airborne. I was not satisfied with risking my own life, but had my two younger brothers or classmates in the car as well. I could tell many stories of my youth, of the risky and self-centered behavior typical of a young man testing his environment's limits. The fact that I can still tell those stories attests to the fact that I did not exceed the limits of the unforgiving universe and survived to adulthood.

