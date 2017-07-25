Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
“To whom God would make known (reveal) what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in YOU, the HOPE of Glory” Colossians 1:27. As sure as Jesus lives in you and I, we can KNOW that He will never leave or forsake us. We can KNOW that we are sealed with His love, redeemed, purchased, cleansed, made righteous, and justified through the grace and compassion of a merciful God. He is worthy of all praise, worship and honor, amen! Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

