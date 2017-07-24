The kids are all right

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, recently described his book on our adolescent culture as something more than an old man yelling at the kids on his lawn. I agree with Sasse that our artistic, social and political milieu seems more juvenile, shallow and sensation-driven than ever, and I hope this column offers something similar to the senator’s aim — an example of harmony amidst the noise and hope among the pessimism. I was in Orlando recently for a national gathering of Catholic leaders organized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. A near-decade in the making, it involved listening, information-sharing, and revival-like prayer. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments