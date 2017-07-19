Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The reality of reaping and sowing

I admit – I am driven. I want to know the hidden truth's that are contained in the will of God. I remember as a child, asking questions about the scriptures and why the church did not believe these miracles applied today. The older men would smile and say these manifestations were for a specific purpose and they are not needed anymore. That was 40 years ago, and I have not stopped seeking the answers to my questions. I will always believe that God is the same and that Jesus desires to do everything He can to help people.

