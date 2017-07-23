The snooze can bring the blues

It's typically the first sound we hear in the morning, the shrill screech of whatever tone we designate as our alarm clock. The sharp sounds cut through the air like a knife, signaling the daily break-up with us and our love affair with sleep, although the touch of a button can buy us more time, usually eight minutes worth depending on your brand of bedside clock or cell phone. When it comes to waking up in the morning, there is a lot of fact and fiction floating around in the domain regarding the start of our day. First, a brief history lesson. The first-ever snooze button came about in 1959, dubbed the Westclox Drowse Electric alarm clock.

