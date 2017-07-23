Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

The snooze can bring the blues

It’s typically the first sound we hear in the morning, the shrill screech of whatever tone we designate as our alarm clock.  The sharp sounds cut through the air like a knife, signaling the daily break-up with us and our love affair with sleep, although the touch of a button can buy us more time, usually eight minutes worth depending on your brand of bedside clock or cell phone.  When it comes to waking up in the morning, there is a lot of fact and fiction floating around in the domain regarding the start of our day.  First, a brief history lesson. The first-ever snooze button came about in 1959, dubbed the Westclox Drowse Electric alarm clock. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 23 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017