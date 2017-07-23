Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
As human beings, we desire and depend upon boundaries. Much is said about our insatiable pursuit of personal freedom, but it is limits to that freedom that we depend on most. We enact laws to rule our social and economic behaviors. Dictatorships and other forms of governments are commonly overthrown when the population comes to disagree with the laws and rules of those in power. Many times, the rebels who t h e n overthrow the government become worse than their predecessors. Thus, the cycle repeats. Another class of boundary is tradition. A tradition is a cultural adaptation for rules of behavior, not as legal laws, but as tacit agreements on more of a foundational level. Traditions are enforced by peer pressure and offenders are usually punished by ostracization or banishment. Laws bind a nation, traditions bind a culture. Tradition gives a sense of belonging, acceptance, protection and most importantly, identity. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

