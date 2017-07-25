Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Uber: helpful or harmful?


The ride-hailing app known as Uber has been changing lives since March of 2009. Amidst all controversy, the app still remains one of the top transportation services, operating in 633 cities
worldwide. Uber, UberEats, Turo and Air BNB all have one thing in common: inventors of these companies had to invest in an idea and an app, having no inventory, retail space or warehousing, yet they are making millions.Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 25 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017