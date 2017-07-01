Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Voices of Angels

They came in their calico dresses with purses on their arms. It was hot outside; they were cool as cucumbers. The receptionist had another customer, and they waited patiently and silently.
They were composed and confident. “We would like this picture of our church’s groundbreaking on front page,” they said to the receptionist, making no apologies. I overheard their request and dreaded the moment. I would be their next stop. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

