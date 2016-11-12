Waaa!

Heads-in-hands, fetal positioning, the walk of defeat, weeping and gnashing of teeth.

The world came crashing down around the Millennial Chicken Littles of America in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. After drinking Stephen Colbert’s Kool-Aid and ingesting the bill of goods shoveled to them by Bill Maher, Whoopi, Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks, they were certain of victory.

After all, virtually every major newspaper in the country had shown their prejudiced hand by endorsing the same candidate. That was followed up by their own self-serving polling, all which backed their assuptions of reality. Hollywood, as they are known for, runs as far away from tradition and conservatives as possible. They live for liberalism and loathe accountability.

The credibility of many nationally-known journalists and pollsters just plummeted.

Haven’t you noticed the age of the mourners seen on TV and pictured liberally on the internet and in newspapers? The protesters are overwhelmingly young. And they are convinced President-elect Lord Voldemort has unfairly taken over. Doom, despair and agony hath somehow prevailed.

This same age group was likely making their very first foray into the political world and their reality was based on the fantasy created by the media. Remember these are the children who were raised in a world where you always got what you wanted, where teams didn’t lose and where everyone on every team received a trophy just for participating.

They are the entitled generation, where everyone, especially the government, owes them something. Give everything to everyone, deserving or not, legal or not. No death penalty, except for the unborn. Clemency for criminals, unless their misdeed happens to harm you, and amnesty for border-crossers as long as they receive insurance and full benefits that just so happen to be superior to the treatment that U.S. veterans receive. In their world, everybody wins, deserving or not. Our side wins, and anyone who sees things different is deplorable, or uneducated, or whatever it might be that allows them to condescend.

I, too, was surprised at the election results, though I was anticipating the third term of Barack Obama. He backed the candidate who would further his (failed) policies. Trouble is, siding with one of the worst Presidents in American history brought with it plenty of dissatisfied voters.

Running as the third term of Bill Clinton may have been a wiser decision, though her candidacy may well have been sabotaged by the same friendly fire Donald Trump experienced from conservative Republicans.

His opponent in the race had loads of negative history and legal baggage past and present. However, it was viewed as the vast right-wing conspiracy, Republican propaganda and it was dismissed completely. Paying people to disrupt Trump’s rallies and compensating women for lies about being groped were legitimized by the media.

Now, in an endless bid to cover their posterior’s exposed agenda, the talking heads are instead focusing on the protesters and their crocodile tears. That way they can continue to spew their diatribe vicariously through people whose bubble has burst.

Rather than honestly question where they went wrong, or why so many chose not to vote for their Cinderella. They have, instead, chosen to bellyache, whine and pitch childish fits. They cry about injustice, racism, misogyny, sexism and even Trump’s hair.

What they fail to realize is that a filthy rich, non-politician spent a third of what the Democratic hopeful spent, and won decisively, 290-228 in the Electoral College. They cry, “but our candidate won the popular vote.” Well, there’s your trophy.

Mark Warde is managing editor of The Ennis Daily News.

Comments

comments