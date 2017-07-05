Wrestling again with the gospel according to Bob Dylan

When Bob Dylan tells the story of Bob Dylan, he often starts at a concert by rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly in the winter of 1959. At least, that’s where he started in his recent Nobel Prize for Literature lecture. Something mysterious about Holly “filled me with conviction,” said Dylan. “He looked me right straight dead in the eye and he transmitted something. Something, I

didn’t know what. And it gave me the chills.” Days later, Holly died in a plane crash. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments