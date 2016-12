LEGAL NOTICE

ViaSat, Inc. is proposing to build a satellite dish not to exceed 20 feet above ground level at 3910 West I-45 Service Road, Ennis, Ellis County, TX 75119. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Danielle Ross, [email protected] , 3200 Windy Hill Road SE, Suite 1500W, Atlanta, Georgia 30339. 678-486-2779

