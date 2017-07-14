A building that still moves people

Over 70 years of history is wrapped up in a building at 906 S. Kaufman St. that is still in use today. Back in the 1940s the 7,800 square foot structure was built and opened as a Studebaker dealership, where it remains, though completely transformed.

It is hardly recognizable inside and out compared to its beginning as a showroom for the South Bend, Indiana based Studebaker. It did a good amount of business in Ennis for 35 years. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

