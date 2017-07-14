Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

A building that still moves people

Over 70 years of history is wrapped up in a building at 906 S. Kaufman St. that is still in use today. Back in the 1940s the 7,800 square foot structure was built and opened as a Studebaker dealership, where it remains, though completely transformed.
It is hardly recognizable inside and out compared to its beginning as a showroom for the South Bend, Indiana based Studebaker. It did a good amount of business in Ennis for 35 years. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 14 2017. Filed under Lifestyles, Local, Memories. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017