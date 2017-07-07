A July checklist It’s time to plant fall tomatoes

I wrote the last few weeks about wisteria. I wonder if someone told my garden. Ours was blooming until recently; it only stopped a few weeks ago, and we were sad to say good-bye. But the day my last garden column came out, it was in bloom again. It’s such a show off ! I know the lazy way to do something is not to follow any instructions but in case you get a shot of energy, here are some guidelines for getting your garden in shape this month. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments