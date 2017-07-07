Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

A July checklist It’s time to plant fall tomatoes

I wrote the last few weeks about wisteria. I wonder if someone told my garden. Ours was blooming until recently; it only stopped a few weeks ago, and we were sad to say good-bye. But the day my last garden column came out, it was in bloom again. It’s such a show off ! I know the lazy way to do something is not to follow any instructions but in case you get a shot of energy, here are some guidelines for getting your garden in shape this month. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 7 2017. Filed under Farm & Garden, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017