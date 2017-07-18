Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

A sampling of yesteryear

Can you hear me now?  C.W. Duke of Ennis would have answered “yes” in 1930 when a plane ride reportedly restored his hearing.  According to an Associated Press release, Duke allowed a stunt pilot to go into a nose dive during a flight recommended to benefit – if not cure – the deafness in his left ear that he had suffered from for eight years. Duke told reporters on landing that his hearing had completely returned. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 18 2017. Filed under Lifestyles, Memories. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017