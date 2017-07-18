A sampling of yesteryear

Can you hear me now? C.W. Duke of Ennis would have answered “yes” in 1930 when a plane ride reportedly restored his hearing. According to an Associated Press release, Duke allowed a stunt pilot to go into a nose dive during a flight recommended to benefit – if not cure – the deafness in his left ear that he had suffered from for eight years. Duke told reporters on landing that his hearing had completely returned. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

