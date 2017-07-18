Celebrating 95 years, Birdie Mae Brown cherishes family

Birdie Mae Brown has a wealth of memories. She lived through the Great Depression. She saw the Jim Crow laws abolished, and remembers the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and John

F. Kennedy. Since Brown was born, there have been 17 presidents of the United States, televisions were invented, and sliced bread was popularized. Yet, Brown’s most readily available memory, and the one she’s most fond of, was a trip to Florida she took with family in 1998. She was 76 at the time. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

