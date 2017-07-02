Celebrating Safely

Alcohol maintains a love-hate relationship with its human counterparts, but most of the time people who consume alcohol do not realize the dangers that come along with the activity. It can be fairly easy for a person to get caught up in the moment, especially with the Fourth of July holiday approaching. Baylor Waxahachie ER nurse practitioner Kim Hortman stresses the importance of alcohol safety, and encourages partygoers and holiday fanatics to stay safe during the upcoming holiday. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

