Church to mark 136th anniversary

At 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 6, members and friends of Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1013 West Ennis Avenue, will celebrate the 136th Church Anniversary. Wayman Chapel was organized in 1880 and named after Bishop Alexander Washington Wayman. The original location of Wayman Chapel was Caesar Street, known then as Biggins Hill. This site is now owned by the Ennis Independent School District.

During the early 1900s, Rev. C. A. Harris, M.D., was appointed as pastor of Wayman Chapel. An outstanding preacher, physician, and fraternalist, he preached and practiced medicine in Ennis until his death Aug 10,. 1912. It was during his pastorate that the church was moved to its present site at 1013 West Ennis Avenue. The land was purchased on Nov. 15, 1905. The building was dedicated and the cornerstone was laid in 1905 by the Grand United Order of Odd Fellows. In 1966, during the pastorate of Rev. Spencer Willie Whitehead, the current building was erected and the cornerstone was laid by Cherubim Lodge #237 of the Prince Hall Masons. Reportedly, Rev. Whitehead was a very well-respected minister and Civil Rights advocate during his day. In 1966, his daughter Edna was the first African American graduate of Ennis High School. He died Dec. 29, 1967.

A Texas State Historical Marker was dedicated Jan. 28, 2007. An electronic cross sign was dedicated on Jan. 25, 2009. Odd Fellows and Masons participated in both of these dedications.

The speaker will be Dr. William Cook, pastor of Saint John Baptist Church in Avalon, Texas. A native of Elkhart, Texas, he graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas in 1872, attended Glad Tidings Bible College and School of Scripture Bible College, where he received a Master’s in Christian Education and a Doctorate in Biblical Studies. He has been married to his wife Minnie for over 40 years. They have two children and six grandchildren. He has served as pastor of the Saint John for 23 years and is an instructor at the School of Scripture.

