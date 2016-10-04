Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
In remembrance of Fred Douglas Eldridge, Jr.

By Dr. Bob Uzzel

Pastor, Wayman Chapel AME Church, Ennis, Texas

Tia Nobles and Fred Eldridge.

Saturday September 24, 2016, I attended a memorial service for my long-time friend Fred Douglas Eldridge, Jr. at North Park Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church in Dallas.   During my pastorate at Macedonia African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Kaufman (1979-87), Fred and his wife Dorris were among my most supportive members.

Fred was born in Kaufman Aug. 25, 1945, the son of Fred Douglas and Evelyn Eldridge.  He graduated from Pyle High School in Kaufman and from Bishop College in Dallas.  He held a number of positions in the business world before beginning his employment with the U. S. Postal Service.  On July 31, 2006, he retired after 23 years of service.  He enjoyed football, landscaping, cooking, and Jazz.

Fred married Dorris Jones March 20, 1976.  Although they lived in Dallas, Fred and Dorris were more active at Macedonia than some of the members who lived in Kaufman.  In 1982, I arranged for his initiation into Beehive Lodge #484, Free & Accepted Masons (Prince Hall Affiliation) in Kaufman and into the Prince Hall York Rite Bodies in Dallas.  In 1983, he played a major role in arranging my attendance at the Inauguration of Governor Mark White in Austin.  We had many enjoyable conversations about matters of mutual interest.

Fred and Dorris eventually moved their membership to North Park CME Church, where they contributed much, just as they previously did at Macedonia.  Our paths crossed a few times after my pastorate there ended.  I last saw him at a funeral in Kaufman in 2013.

Fred is survived by his wife of 40 years; two children–Tia Nobles and Fred Eldridge, III; four grandchildren–Tatana, Brandon, Kaitlin, and Devin; one sister—Loyce Nix (who still lives in Kaufman and still attends Macedonia); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

May God grant comfort and strength to all who were touched by the life of this dear brother.  Well done, thou good and faithful servant!

 

 

