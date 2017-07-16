First-time family farmers

Zac and Laura Murtha’s home farm, Seven Apples Farm, is much like their young family – large and colorful. And like the Murtha bunch, comprised of husband Zac, Laura and their five kids, Olivia, Cameron, Natalie, Jayden and Marley, the rows of the farm are overflowing. Watermelon vines wildly wind their way through snaking arms of cantaloupe, while Laura, who works at Kindred

Soule in downtown Ennis, points out a tomato that has latched onto a climbing stalk of okra, pulling the plant over at the waist, forcing the okra to observe the tomato's fellows stretching off some 20 feet down the row.

