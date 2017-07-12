Harnessing Success

Local musician David Harness has grown up with a musical state-of mind, and does not plan to slow down anytime soon. Harness, Bardwell born and raised, gets his talent from his mother. “My mom used to sing at the Opry’s around this area, and I would watch her sing with live bands,” Harness said, “She has a beautiful voice.” At the age of 11, Harness was determined to sing up on a stage in front of a crowd, just like his mother. “I tried out with a Dwight Yoakam song and did not get called back,”

Harness said, "I tried out again with another song, was rejected again, and never tried out at another Opry."

