Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Harnessing Success

Local musician David Harness has grown up with a musical state-of mind, and does not plan to slow down anytime soon. Harness, Bardwell born and raised, gets his talent from his mother. “My mom used to sing at the Opry’s around this area, and I would watch her sing with live bands,” Harness said, “She has a beautiful voice.” At the age of 11, Harness was determined to sing up on a stage in front of a crowd, just like his mother. “I tried out with a Dwight Yoakam song and did not get called back,”
Harness said, “I tried out again with another song, was rejected again, and never tried out at another Opry.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 12 2017. Filed under Entertainment, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017